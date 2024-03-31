Sushi Primos 701 S. Main Street
Food
Appetizers
Soups
Nigiri/Sashimi
Classic Rolls - Cooked
- California Roll
Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber$4.50
- Chicken Tempura Roll
Chicken Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Topped with Eel and Spicy Mayo$5.95
- Crunchy California Roll
Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Eel Sauce and Tempura Crunch$5.95
- Crunchy Crab Roll
Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Japanese Mayo and Tempura Crunch$5.95
- Eel and Avocado Roll$5.95
- Philadelphia Roll
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, and Cream Cheese$5.95
- Shrimp and Asparagus Roll$5.95
- Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Topped with Eel and Spicy Mayo$5.95
- Spicy Crab Roll$5.95
- Build Your own$5.95
Special Rolls Cooked
- Angry Bird Roll
Chicken Tempura, Avocado, and Cream Cheese, Topped with Spicy Crabmeat, Eel Sauce, and Tempura Crunch$5.95
- Campfire Roll
Tempura Softshell Crab, Eel, and Cucumber, Coated in Tempura Crunch, and Eel Sauce$5.95
- Extracado Roll
Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber, and Cream Cheese, Topped with Avocado, Spicy Mayo, and Tempura Crunch$5.95
- Leonardo’s Roll (Formerly Emperor Roll)
Crabmeat, Eel, and Asparagus, Topped with Avocado, Shrimp, Wasabi Mayo, Eel Sauce, and Tempura Crunch$5.95
- Off the Hook Roll
Crabmeat, Cucumber, Topped with Avocado, Eel, Eel Sauce, and Tempura Crunch$5.95
- Rapture Roll
Spicy Crabmeat, Eel, Cucumber, Topped with Avocado, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, and Tempura Crunch$5.95
- Rockin’ Roll
Spicy Crabmeat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Topped with Eel Sauce$5.95
- Royal Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado, Asparagus, and Cream Cheese, Wrapped with Soy Paper and Topped with Japanese Mayo and Masago$5.95
- Spicy Smoked Salmon Roll$5.95
- Tropical Roll
Shrimp Tempora, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Mango$5.95
Deep Fried Rolls - Cooked
- Crazy Mango Roll
Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Homemade Mango Sauce$5.95
- Deep Fried Chicken Peanut Roll
Chicken Tempura, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Eel Sauce and Peanuts$5.95
- Deep Fried Shrimp Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo$5.95
- Don Goyo Roll
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Topped with Jalapeños, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, and$5.95
- Empress Roll
Crabmeat, Cream Cheese, Jalapeños, Topped with Spicy Mayo, and Eel Sauce$5.95
- Jason’s Crab Rangoon Roll
Crabmeat, Scallions, and Cream Cheese mix, Topped with Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo$5.95
- Las Vegas Roll
Spicy Crab, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Topped with Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, and Spicy Chili Roll$5.95
- Monkey Nut Roll
Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Eel Sauce with Peanuts$5.95
- Spicy California Roll
Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Spicy Crabmeat and Eel Sauce$5.95
Special Rolls - Cooked & Raw
- Aho Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, jalepeño topped with crunch, spicy mayo and eel sauce$5.95
- Analia’s Roll
Chicken Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, and Lettuce, Topped with Spicy Tuna, Tempura Crunch, Spicy Mayo, and Scallions$5.95
- Flamingo Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, and Cucumber, Topped with Spicy Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Tempura Crunch, and Scallions$5.95
- Masago Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Eel, and Avocado, Topped with Masago and Eel Sauce$5.95
- Osaka Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Yellowtail, and Jalapeños, Topped with Spicy Chili Sauce$5.95
- Panther Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, and Cucumber, Topped with Salmon, Spicy Chili Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Scallions, and Masago$5.95
- Plaza Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, and Cucumber, Topped with Eel Sauce and Masago$5.95
- Rhea’s Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Cream Chesse, Spicy Tuna, and Avocado, Spicy Mayo, and Crunch$5.95
- Sebastian Roll
Tempura Softshell Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Crab Meat, and Lettuce, Topped with Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, and Masago$5.95
- Stingray Roll
Spicy Crabmeat, Topped with Masago, and Japanese Mayo$5.95
- Sun Tan Roll
Baked Salmon Skin and Cucumber, Topped with Scallions, Masago, and Eel Sauce$5.95
Special Rolls - Raw
- Alaskan Roll
Soy bean paper, Fresh Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado$5.95
- De La Mar Roll
Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with an Assortment of Salmon, Tuna, and Red Snapper$5.95
- Jersey Roll
Salmon, Avocado, Lettuce, and Cucumber, Topped with Japanese Mayo, and Masago$5.95
- Lava Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Topped with a Homemade Spicy Sauce, and Cilantro$5.95
- Lizard Breath Roll
Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Topped with Salmon, Spicy Chili Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Masago, Crunch, and Scallions$5.95
- Mango Binxy Roll - Salmon$5.95
- Mango Binxy Roll - Tuna
Fresh Tuna, or Salmon with Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Mango Sauce$5.95
- Salmon Roll$5.95
- Siren Roll
Salmon and Avocado, Topped with Spicy Tuna, Jalapeños, Cilantro, Spicy Chili Sauce, and Spicy Mayo$5.95
- Spicy Latina Roll
Salmon, Crabmeat, and Avocado, Topped with Spicy Chili Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Scallions, and Masago$5.95
- Tuna Roll$5.95
- Tuna Avocado Roll$5.95
Deep Fried Rolls - Raw
- Boo Roll
Crabmeat, Red Snapper, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Eel Sauce$5.95
- Deep Fried Salmon Roll
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Topped with Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo, Spicy Chili Sauce$5.95
- Firecracker Salmon
Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Wasabi Mayo, and Scallions$5.95
- Firecracker Tuna
Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Wasabi Mayo, and Scallions$5.95
- Redbird Roll
Tuna, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Topped with Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo$5.95
- Shiro Roll
Red Snapper, White Tuna, Topped with Avocado, Eel Meat, Spicy Mayo, and Eel Sauce$5.95
- Unagi Roll
Eel, Cucumber, Red Snapper, Topped with Spicy Mayo, and Eel Sauce$5.95
Spicy Raw
Vegetarian Rolls
- Asparagus Roll$4.00
- Asparagus, Avocado, and Cream Cheese Roll$4.00
- Avocado Roll$4.00
- Avocado and Cucumber Roll$4.00
- Cucumber Roll$4.00
- Garden Roll - Japanese Veggies$4.00
- Sweet Mushroom Roll$4.00
- Sweet Mushroom and Avocado Roll$4.00
- Sweet Potato Roll with Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo$4.00
- Sweet Potato with Cream Cheese, Avocado, Eel Sauce, and Spicy Mayo$4.00
- Sweet Tofu Roll$4.00